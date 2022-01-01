Rain begins to move out Sunday morning

Good Saturday and Happy New Year! It was a soggy start to the new year, and we will continue to see rain heading into our evening. This is due to a warm front lifting to the north. A flood watch is currently in effect for Garrett County. This front will then dip back down into our area Sunday, while a stronger cold front will sweep across the area late Sunday. Snow showers could be seen across the Alleghenies. Snow accumulations are expected to be an inch or maybe more in some places. Sunday night will be quiet but chilly. Lows are expected to be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s, with temperatures in the teens across the Alleghenies. However, the winds will be blistery Sunday, making it feel a bit cooler with wind chills in the single digits. A low pressure system will pass through Sunday night into Monday, which will prompt some rain and a mixture of snow. A dusting to 0.5 of snow is expected across the Blue Ridge and Southern Maryland. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 30’s and lower 40’s for Monday, and lows will be in the upper 20’s. High pressure will return Tuesday briefly. Highs for Wednesday will start to spike into the upper 40’s and with next chance for us to see rain will be Thursday.

EXTEND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Patchy fog with mostly cloudy skies and showers wrapping up. North winds with lows in the lower to upper 50’s.

SUNDAY: On & off again showers mainly in the morning. Southerly winds with highs in the low to upper 60’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

MONDAY: AM showers with a chance of snow showers towards the D.C. Metro area. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 30’s and lows in the lower to mid 20’s.

TUESDAY: Drying out with sunny skies and highs in the lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the lower to upper 40’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain with highs in the lower to upper 40’s and lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower to upper 30’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30’s and lows in the 20’s.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

-Weather forecaster Brittany Ward