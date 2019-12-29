Rain becoming likely Sunday

The mountains to the west will see a mid to late morning rain start time.

Clouds will increase overnight into Sunday morning. Areas of fog are possible as moisture moves into the region along with calm winds. Temperatures will near the dewpoint, causing water vapor to condense and create more fog in the area than in previous days. Rain will come as early as the mid to late morning in the mountains out west.

The valley should begin to see showers just before lunch, while the metro area will see showers shortly afterward. Rain may taper off for the early evening, but showers will become more likely again as we head towards midnight and afterward. Expect rain for your morning commute on Monday.

We will generally all see at least a quarter to a half-inch with a good number of us seeing half to a quarter. A few areas may even see a good inch or so. Clouds will begin to clear on Tuesday.

Cooler temperatures will be in store for New Year’s Day as highs will be closer to the average for this time of year. We cool down into the 20’s and 30’s on Thursday morning. The next chance of rain after Sunday and Monday will be Friday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Increasing clouds with areas of fog after midnight. Lows will fall into the upper 30’s and low to mid 40’s. Winds will be calm.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain in the morning, but showers will become more likely noon and onward. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and low to mid 50’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Gradual clearing with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Wednesday: Expect partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Thursday: Wait for partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Saturday: A chance of a shower before clouds slowly clear. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Watch for showers for Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen