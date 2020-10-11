Rain becomes likely on Sunday

Overcast skies will be over the area for the next two days as the Remnants of Delta bring us much needed rainfall. We could see 1-2 inches of rain before it is all said and done. Hopefully, this rain will slow the spread of the abnormally dry conditions we see along the Mason-Dixon Line.

There is a chance of showers this morning, but the area will likely see rain by the afternoon. Heavier showers will come later this evening into the night and early Monday morning. Expect a few showers on Monday before things exit out on Monday night. Clouds will begin to clear Tuesday.

We may see a sprinkle of rain Tuesday, but Tuesday, for the most part, will be a day of clouds clearing. We are hoping to see sunnier skies to come on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm Tuesday and Wednesday only into the lower 70’s!

A surge of warm air will make temperatures 10 degrees above average Thursday before showers arrive that evening. A chance of rain goes into Friday as a cold front passes. Cooler air will filter into the region Friday night into Saturday.

Cold and crisp temperatures for Saturday will make it feel as if it was November. Temperatures will go from 10 degrees above average Thursday to 10 degrees below average next Saturday! A roller coaster of temperatures is in for this week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Overcast skies with showers becoming likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10.

Sunday night: Soaking rain showers likely. Areas of fog possible. Lows will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph.

Monday: Overcast skies with showers likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Rainfall totals range from 1-2 inches.

Tuesday: An early morning sprinkle before clouds clear. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Thursday: Clouds build with a slight chance of a shower in the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Much cooler with highs only in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. The skies will be partly cloudy.

Have a super Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen