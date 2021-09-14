Rain and a few storms make a return to the region Wednesday

Good Tuesday! Once again, we will have a warm and humid night, along with some fog in spots as forecasted temperatures look to stay in the 60s to mid-70s. As a front approaches the area on Wednesday into Wednesday night, we’ll have a chance to receive rain and some storms, with the biggest severe threat being damaging winds and hail. Any storm that develops near the mountains Wednesday afternoon may drift toward I-95 during the evening, but it will be losing daytime heating and lose some of its steam. Another facet to Wednesday’s weather is that any storm that fire-up may move over the same areas slowly enough to create a flood threat between the Allegheny Front and the Blue Ridge Mountains and that will have to be watched, as well. Thursday, as low pressure develops off the North Carolina, becomes tropical in nature, and moves north, we may see a few coastal showers and bouts of wind that lingers into Friday. Friday afternoon the potential tropical system and a cold front will continue to move away from the region, giving us a few more showers and thunderstorms before high-pressure returns for part of the weekend. Temperatures will take a slight drop (the 70s) toward the end of the week, but rebound by the weekend, keeping us above normal for mid-September and the approach of the fall season.

With the peak of hurricane season upon us, there are two more potential systems that we are checking closely here in the WDVM weather center. Stay tuned for further details on the tropics tonight at 10 pm. ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Starry skies, still humid. Lows range from 65-76 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered thundershowers. Highs in the 80s.

Thursday-Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Highs from the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Monday-Tuesday: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!