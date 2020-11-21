Questions continue about the chance of rain on Thanksgiving

Clouds are in for Saturday with a slight chance of showers with the passing of the relatively dry frontal system. While many of us will be dry Saturday, a few of us will see light rain with the passing frontal system along with the warm front associated with the next system. Most of the rain today will come into Southwestern Pennsylvania this morning and may impact South and Central Pa. later.

A better opportunity for the entire region to see rain will be late Sunday into early Monday. We may see a chance before Sunday evening, especially in the late morning into the afternoon. Rainfall overnight Sunday and Monday will generally be less than a quarter of an inch, but we may see up to a half-inch if we see heavier rain bands. Then our next chance for precipitation will be Wednesday and Thursday.

Rainfall Wednesday and Thursday look to be the next chance of rain. Models seem uncertain on the timing and the amount of precipitation. One shows the system coming in on Wednesday and heading out Thursday, but the other keeps it in the area throughout Thursday. We will play your holiday forecast by ear and bring you the latest. It may not be a complete washout, but at the same time, it could produce showers on and off Thanksgiving.

Here is a look at your 7-day: