Possible thundershowers over the weekend

We have the opportunity to see hit or miss thundershowers as we head into our weekend. Still, we will see plenty of sunshine along with hot and muggy conditions. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Heat around and south of the Beltway will last over the next three days while areas there see another wave of 90-degree heat days. Along the Mason-Dixon, we will see temperatures in the 90’s on Saturday, but temperatures may fall short of 90 Sunday and potentially Monday. The wave of heat will break Tuesday due to an increased chance of afternoon or evening showers.

While the summertime’s chance of precipitation is in for the week, this next week does look drier than last week, but we still may see a spot or two to see a heavy shower if one decides to fall. The best chance of rain is over the weekend and into the middle part of next week.

Beyond a slight chance of precipitation, the heat and humidity will be in place. Be sure to stay hydrated, and be sure to wear sunblock if you happen to be outside for some time. We will be able to see plenty of sunshine, and the exposure to UV rays will be on the very high end of the spectra.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday night: A mix of clouds. Lows will be in the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon or evening thundershower. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon or evening shower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Wednesday: Expect a mix of clouds with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Thursday: Plan for partly cloudy skies and a possible isolated or scattered shower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen