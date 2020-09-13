Possible thundershower Sunday

Tropical Storm Sally may have an impact on our weather later in the week. While we were cloudy and dry on Saturday, we may see a bit of rain for Sunday. Clouds will mainly be west, but a few breaks in the clouds maybe east of the Blue Ridge. Clouds will put highs into the upper 70’s. A bit of sun may put us into the low to mid 80’s. I-81 sits in the middle of the two, seeing either side.

A thundershower is possible this afternoon and evening, but since the atmosphere is stable now, the risk of severe weather is next to nil. We still may hear a rumble of thunder. If so, there may be a better shower to fall. Around a quarter to a half-inch of rain is possible in heavier thundershowers. Most of us, however, will see less than a quarter of precipitation. A better chance of rain will come later in the week as Sally meets a cold front.

After a cold front passes on Monday, temperatures will drop below the average. Crisp fall mornings are in store for us for a reasonable sum of this week. Temperatures will return to normal as we head mid to late week, but clouds and moisture will be increasing late week as moisture from Sally collides with a cold front late-week giving us rain Thursday and Friday.

Next weekend leads with clearing out and cooling off once more below the average with more shots of fall air.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a possible thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid 80’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with showers mainly before midnight. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Clearing out. Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70’s.

Wednesday: Expect mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70’s with a possible low 80.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a possible shower. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid 80’s.

Friday: Tropical influence may cause a few showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Saturday: Planning to clear out once more. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen