Plenty of sunshine with a refreshing breeze Sunday

More sunshine will come on Sunday with a refreshing breeze! Temperatures will range from the upper 60’s into the middle 70’s! The first half of the week looks below normal to around average, but we warm up above the norm as we make our way into mid to late week.

Along with the warmer temperatures, the humidity returns with a chance thundershowers. We will not fully see a washout, but in areas that see rain could see a good half-inch with a bit more in possible thunderstorms.

While June will start around average, for the time being, temperatures will quickly rise. We will see highs read 5-10 degrees above average the second half of the first work week in June.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: A few clouds will come and go. Lows will be in the 50’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Sunnier skies with highs in the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the north and west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs getting closer into the middle 70’s.

Tuesday: Expect partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon or evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Wednesday: Plan for a morning shower with partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the middle 80’s.

Thursday: Look to see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with a possible pop-up thunderstorm during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80’s.

Saturday: A few clouds and the slightest chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Meteorologist Derek Bowen