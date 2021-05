Plenty of sunshine on Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! TONIGHT AND TOMORROW, DRY WEATHER WILL BE THE THEME AS HIGH-PRESSURE CAMPS OUT OVER OUR AREA BRINGING ABOUT SLIGHTLY WARMER TEMPERATURES FOR WEDNESDAY. IN GENERAL, IT WILL BE MOSTLY CLEAR WITH LOWS IN THE 50S TONIGHT, FOLLOWED BY PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES AND DAYTIME TEMPERATURES IN THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 80S ON WEDNESDAY. THE DRY WEATHER AND ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN IN PLACE, AND OVERALL STRENGTHEN, THE REST OF THE WEEK, THUS CONTINUING OUR WARMING AND LIKELY DRY CONDITIONS. EXPECT AFTERNOON HIGHS APPROACHING 90 DEGREES, WHILE OVERNIGHT LOWS LOOK TO STAY IN THE 50S AND 60S. OVER THE WEEKEND THERE IS A CHANCE FOR A COUPLE OF SHOWERS OR A THUNDERSTORM AS A COLD FRONT MOVES INTO THE REGION, ESPECIALLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. ADDITIONAL SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCES EXIST MONDAY WITH THE COLD FRONT NOT TOO FAR TO AWAY. EVEN WITH MORE CLOUDS IN PLAY, TEMPERATURES WILL STILL ABOVE NORMAL, SO IT LOOKS LIKE SUMMER WEATHER IS HERE TO STAY IN THE SHORT-TERM..

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS RANGE FROM 49-61 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS AND T-STORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!