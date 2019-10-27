Plenty of sunshine on Monday

We are looking forward to a beautiful and sunny day on Monday. Temperatures will rise to near 70 degrees. Winds will settle down as we wait for clouds to roll on Tuesday.

A few clouds will meander in for Tuesday. Highs will fall into the upper 60’s. These clouds are all out ahead of a cold front that will bring showers for the latter half of the week.

More clouds Wednesday. A model or two suggests a few sprinkles Wednesday, but rain will become more likely as we head into Thursday and Friday.

We will be dodging a few showers Halloween night, with a soggy day to come Friday! We look to see another inch of rainfall before the week is over.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Plan on partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be out of the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: Overcast skies with soggy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Saturday: Skies will become partly clear. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen