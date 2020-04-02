Plenty of sunshine across the region

Thursday and Friday will be beautiful sunny days before clouds roll back on Saturday.

Lots of sunshine is on tap for Thursday and Friday. Highs will rise into the 50’s and 60’s. We may have a passing cloud Thursday afternoon, otherwise just clear, beautiful skies!

Clouds will build throughout the day on Saturday. Lows Saturday morning will be in the 40’s, while highs will be in the 60’s. After Saturday, highs and lows will rise above the average for this time of year.

The blocking pattern we have seen this week will begin to break down as we head into the weekend, causing temperatures to rise above average as we head into next week. It will also allow for a few fronts to pass, which may give us light rain Sunday and Monday with a possible thundershower Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures rise into the 70’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Friday: Plentiful sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Building clouds with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Sunday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with drizzle late highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Monday: A mix of clouds with a chance of sprinkles. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Plan on mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a thundershower late. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen