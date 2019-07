Plenty of sunscreen will be needed as we close out the month of June

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — VERY WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE REGION TODAY, TOPPING OUT IN THE UPPER 80’S AND LOWER 90’S. THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO SEE A PASSING SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM TO COOL YOU DOWN, BUT THOSE WOULD BE PRIMARILY LOCATED WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS AND INTO AREAS OF WESTERN VIRGINIA. DUE TO AN INCREASE IN POLLUTANTS IN THE AIR AND THE FAIRLY STAGNANT AIR-MASS THAT WE WILL SEE THIS AFTERNOON, AN AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN PLACE FOR OUR REGION. THE EPA HAS ISSUED A CODE ORANGE FOR THE AREA, WHICH MEANS THAT OUR AIR QUALITY IS UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS, SUCH AS PEOPLE WITH LUNG DISEASE, OLDER ADULTS AND CHILDREN WHO ARE EXPOSED TO OZONE.

AS WE HEAD INTO FRIDAY AND THE BEGINNING OF THE WEEKEND A “COOL FRONT” AROUND THE GREAT LAKES, WILL BRING MORE CLOUDS AND A BETTER CHANCE OF SHOWERS/STORMS TO THE AREA. THE BACK HALF OF THE WEEKEND AND INTO NEXT WEEK, WE MAY SEE A POP-UP SHOWER, BUT MUCH OF THE 4STATE REGION WILL REMAIN DRY AND WARM. IN SUMMARY, GET READY FOR MORE HOT AND HUMID DAYS AND BE SURE TO WEAR THAT SUNSCREEN AS UV INDEX VALUES WILL CONTINUE TO BE VERY HIGH OVER THE NEXT 3 DAYS.

HERE IS YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF A STRAY POP-UP SHOWER OR STORM IN THE AFTERNOON OR EVENING. HIGHS WILL BE IN TO THE UPPER 80’S AND LOWER 90’S. WINDS WILL BE OUT OF THE WEST-NORTHWEST AT 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES. LOWS WILL BE INTO THE MID 60’S AND MID 70’S. WINDS WILL BE OUT OF THE SOUTHWEST AT 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF A POP-UP SHOWER OR STORM LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. MOST OF US WILL STAY DRY DURING THE DAY. HIGHS WILL BE INTO THE LOW TO MID 90’S WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES APPROACHING 100 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: A POP-UP SHOWER OR STORM POSSIBLE; OTHERWISE PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES WILL BE SEEN. HIGHS WILL BE INTO THE LOW TO MID 90’S WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES NEAR 100 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES WITH A FEW POP-UP THUNDERSHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS WILL BE INTO THE UPPER 80’S AND LOWER 90’S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS WILL BE INTO THE MID TO UPPER 80’S WITH ONLY A FEW LOCATIONS IN THE 90’S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A STRAY THUNDERSHOWER POSSIBLE. HIGHS AROUND 90.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80’S AND LOW 90’S.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!

METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER