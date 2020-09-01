Plenty of clouds remain, but only isolated showers possible

Tuesday: Cloudy with areas of fog and mist early, then isolated showers possible. The best chance of rain will be to the west. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, High: 76 (73-79)

Tuesday night: Cloudy with isolated showers continuing. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, Low: 68 (64-70)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph, High: 86 (82-89), Low: 70 (68-73)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible early. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Welcome to September ladies and gentlemen! We turned the page on August, but not before experiencing the coolest and soggiest day we’ve had in a while. Light to moderate rain fell right through most of the afternoon and evening yesterday as we barely climbed into the 70’s. Showers waned overnight, but will be around in an isolated fashion again today. A stationary boundary and low pressure to our south along with high pressure to the northeast will continue to push an onshore flow from the Atlantic over the region. As such, we’ll have plenty of clouds and slightly cooler temperatures again, though we will be a bit warmer today, into the middle and upper 70’s. The chance for isolated showers lingers overnight into Wednesday.

The stalled boundary south of us begins to life north as a warm front tomorrow, starting the return of some warmth and humidity along with more scattered showers along with some storms as well. Once the warm front clears to our north, we’ll see our hottest day of the coming week on Thursday as highs will make a run at 90 degrees most locations. From the Thursday to Friday time frame, a very elongated cold front will be crossing the area, giving us isolated showers and storms. As of right now, it looks like most of the rainfall will happen Thursday, with a dry day Friday outside of a stray shower early. This is really the only big question in the upcoming forecast, which is pretty good.

As the holiday weekend kicks off, we’re in for quite the treat. A strong area of high pressure drops down out of Canada, really bumping humidity down and pushing temperatures into the 70’s and lower 80’s for both Saturday and Sunday. Signs point to drier conditions trying to hold on into Labor Day itself next Monday, but another elongated cold front could interrupt that with some isolated showers and storms. Still looking like we’ll have a pretty nice holiday weekend overall though.

Have a great Tuesday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson