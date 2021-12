Rain showers move in through the early evening hours before they leave around midnight. Temps look to stay a bit milder than last night due to the clouds and showers. The umbrella might be needed if you step out for dinner. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight, light rain showers and slightly milder temperatures will be seen across the region. Forecasted lows look to range between the mid-30s to right around 50 degrees by the Bay. The main story, on Thursday, will be the strong winds behind a cold front. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally