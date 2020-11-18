Plenty of chill sticking around through tonight

Wednesday: Broken clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny, chilly, and still a bit breezy. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 43 (39-48)

Wednesday night: Clear skies and cold. Winds: L&V, Low: 24 (19-30)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: S 10-15 mph, High: 53 (49-56), Low: 36 (31-39)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated AM showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

A taste of early winter is certainly what most of the viewing area got with yesterday’s conditions. As the quick-hitting low and front passed us by, clouds darted in and just as quickly left, bringing light sprinkles to the valleys and snow showers over the mountains. Strong northwest winds made it feel rather cold, as temperatures fell through the 40’s yesterday afternoon. This morning there’s a sharp chill, as we’re starting out in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s most locations. High pressure is setting up overhead, but it won’t help us warm up much yet. It won’t be as windy as yesterday, but we’re going to stay breezy with highs only hitting the lower to middle 40’s. Despite calmer conditions, tonight will be even colder under clear skies, with lows in the 20’s, even a few upper teens into the highest elevations.

Finally, we hit our upswing starting tomorrow. High pressure starts sliding east, giving us a return southerly flow. We’ll return to the 50’s Thursday under mostly sunny skies, then back into the 60’s by Friday. The only thing stopping this warm up will be a weak cold front that will try to drop south from Canada on Saturday. It really won’t have too much of an impact, just capping us to the lower 60’s through the rest of the weekend and increasing clouds gradually into Sunday.

By the end of the weekend we will finally start to see the next low push east from the Midwest though. Conditions are expected to remain dry all day Sunday, but we could see some showers by Sunday night. This system will be losing steam big time as it arrives, hitting all of the dry air left over from the departing high pressure. So, rain showers will be light at best as they linger some into Monday morning and we stay fairly cloudy to kick off the new week. We’ll also cool back down to seasonal temperatures, into the lower 50’s by next Tuesday. Transient high pressure makes us sunny for a brief day before the next front arrives around next Wednesday.

Have a great Wednesday and stay warm out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson