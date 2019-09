Plentiful amounts of sunshine for Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! A COLD FRONT WILL PASS ITS WAY THROUGH OUR AREA TODAY AND TONIGHT, BEFORE HIGH PRESSURE, BUILDS IN BEHIND THE COLD FRONT, BRINGING CLEAR SKIES TO THE REGION. WINDS WILL DIMINISH AND HELP BRING COOL TEMPS TO THE AREA. FORECAST LOWS LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE 40S IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS TO THE LOW 60S IN DOWNTOWN DC/BALTIMORE, AND LOW TO MID 50S ELSEWHERE. HIGH PRESSURE WILL BE WITH US ALL DAY FRIDAY AND THEN MOVE OUT INTO THE ATLANTIC OCEAN FRIDAY NIGHT. WINDS AROUND AN AREA OF HIGH-PRESSURE ARE CLOCKWISE, SO A SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST WIND DIRECTION WILL HELP TO GIVE US A MILD NIGHT FOR ALL THE FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAMES.

SATURDAY, A RIDGE OF HIGH PRESSURE ACROSS THE SOUTHEASTERN U.S., WILL ALLOW OUR AREA TO EXPERIENCE UNUSUALLY WARM CONDITIONS FOR LATE SEPTEMBER. AFTERNOON, MAX TEMPERATURES COULD PEAK OUT IN THE LOWER 90S FOR SOME FOLKS! THIS WOULD BE SOME 10-20 DEGREES WARMER THAN NORMAL! AN AFTERNOON SHOWER/T-STORM CANNOT BE COMPLETELY RULED OUT, ESPECIALLY NEAR I-95 DUE TO SOME INSTABILITY FROM THE WARM AND MORE HUMID CONDITIONS. THE WARM AND HUMID CONDITIONS FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR WILL PERSIST INTO SATURDAY NIGHT, BRINGING SOME PATCHY FOG INTO PLAY SUNDAY MORNING. ANOTHER COLD FRONT IS EXPECTED TO MOVE SLOWLY SOUTHWARD ACROSS THE AREA SUNDAY, AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS TO THE NORTH OVER NEW ENGLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN CANADA. THIS WILL PUT THE REGION IN NORTHEAST WIND DIRECTION AND NOTICEABLY COOLER TEMPERATURES. IN ADDITION TO THE COOLER TEMPS, THERE MAY BE AN UPTICK IN CLOUDS OR PERHAPS A SHOWER OR TWO. THE FRONT WILL LIKELY SETTLE SOUTH OF THE AREA GOING INTO MONDAY MORNING, THEN RETURN NORTH AS A WARM FRONT LATER MONDAY INTO TUESDAY. HIGH PRESSURE WILL ONCE AGAIN MOVE INTO OUR REGION AND COUPLED WITH DEEP STRONG RIDGING ALOFT, WE WILL SEE ABOVE TO WELL ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES DURING THE MIDDLE PART OF NEXT WEEK, WHICH HAS BEEN ADVERTISED BY THE LONG RANGE FORECAST MODELS. NEAR RECORD WARM TEMPERATURES (HIGHS OF 90+) ARE POSSIBLE DURING THE FIRST FEW DAYS OF OCTOBER AS A RESULT. I HOPE YOU DIDN’T PUT AWAY THE SUMMER CLOTHES, JUST YET!

TONIGHT: BECOMING MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS: 47-55. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND WARM WITH A CHANCE OF A FEW SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF A SHOWER OR TWO. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!