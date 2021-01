Pleasant weather for most of this week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! A FEW SPRINKLES HAVE MANAGED TO REACH THE GROUND SOUTH OF THE DC, BUT OTHERWISE, THE AREA WAS MOSTLY CLOUDY AND DRY THIS AFTERNOON. OVERNIGHT, WE’LL SEE OUR SKIES CLEAR AND WITH LIGHT WINDS, TEMPERATURES WILL DROP INTO THE 20S. MOTHER NATURE IS BRINGING US A VERY QUIET PATTERN THIS WEEK AS MUCH OF THE WEATHER EITHER STAY NORTH OR SOUTH OF OUR REGION. AS A RESULT, WE SHOULDN’T SEE ANY SHOWERS THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT, AND WITH MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES, TEMPS SHOULD RUN A LITTLE ABOVE NORMAL, WITH THE 40S TO NEAR 50 DEGREES COMMON. LATE IN THE WEEK, A STORM SYSTEM OVER THE GREAT LAKES WILL HELP TO DRIVE A COLD FRONT THROUGH THE REGION BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR A LITTLE WINTRY MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS WHICH WILL CARRY INTO EARLY SATURDAY. BEHIND THE FRONT, A RESURGENCE OF CHILLY AIR LOOKS TO DROP IN AND PAY US A VISIT AS WE CLOSE OUT THE WEEKEND AND START A NEW WEEK.

TONIGHT: CLOUDS DECREASING. LOWS RANGE FROM 24-33 DEGREES.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY TO SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME LIGHT SHOWERS, THEN CLEARING IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY AND CHILLY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

