Patchy fog then sunny on Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – This month started cold and windy but what a turnaround. We’ve had several days into the 70’s with sunny skies and dry weather. In fact, we really do need some rain which we should see by midweek.

We still have a high pressure over the region keeping the sky clear and unseasonably warm temperatures. This will continue into the start of your work week as we head into the low 70’s on Monday. Another warm day Tuesday but clouds will begin to build ahead of a cold front. We can get some wind gusts in the afternoon but looking to stay dry during the day. Rain is expected on Wednesday into a good portion of Thursday. Rainfall amounts may be heavy at times. There’s even a chance of an afternoon Thundershower on Wednesday.

By the end of the week, we will dry out and have some lingering clouds. Our daytime temperatures will be near normal which is in the upper 50’s at this time of year. The next significant rain event would be overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patches of fog overnight. Calm winds. Lows will be in the upper 40’s.

Monday: Fog early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s. Lows will be in the low 50’s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with some wind gusts in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain storms. Potentially heavy at times. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers continuing. Highs will be in the 60’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers developing overnight. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

Enjoy your week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro