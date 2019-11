Patchy fog possible in the morning before some afternoon sunshine

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! IT HAS BEEN A GREY DAY TODAY AND THAT WILL CONTINUE GOING INTO THE NIGHT. SOME SCATTERED SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT WITH A TROUGH AXIS MOVING THROUGH THE REGION. WHILE RAIN TOTALS WILL BE RATHER LIGHT, IT’S STILL A GOOD THING CONSIDERING HOW DRY NOVEMBER HAS BEEN SO FAR. HIGH PRESSURE WILL TRY TO MOVE INTO THE REGION BY TUESDAY, PARTIALLY CLEARING US OUT AND ALLOWING TEMPERATURES TO CLIMB BACK INTO THE LOW 50S. A WEAK COLD FRONT WILL MOVE EASTWARD BY WEDNESDAY, BUT THERE IS LITTLE TO NO MOISTURE ASSOCIATED WITH THE FRONT. A STRONGER COLD FRONT WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA LATER THIS WEEK, AND THIS MAY HAVE A BETTER CHANCE FOR SOME MUCH-NEEDED RAINFALL. CHILLY AND DRY AIR RETURNS JUST IN TIME FOR THE WEEKEND, WITH HIGHS FALLING BACK INTO THE 40S.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS: 33-38. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

TUESDAY: BECOMING PARTLY SUNNY WITH SOME PATCHY MORNING FOG. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY. HIGHS ON EITHER SIDE OF 50 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 50S.

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS WITH A CHANCE FOR RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

SUNDAY- MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLDER. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!