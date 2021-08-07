Partial clearing tonight; temps heat up this week

Here’s your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Cloudy with partial clearing overnight. Patchy fog by early morning. Lows in the low to mid 60’s.
Sunday: Early morning fog, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of a stray shower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. Highs will be in the 90’s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with isolated showers or storms. Highs will be in the 90’s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with isolated showers or storms. Highs will be in the 90’s.
Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers or storms. Highs will be in the 90’s.
Friday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers or storms. Highs will be in the 90’s.
Saturday: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.
Have an enjoyable weekend!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro