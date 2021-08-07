Partial clearing tonight; temps heat up this week

Tonight: Cloudy with partial clearing overnight. Patchy fog by early morning. Lows in the low to mid 60’s.

Sunday: Early morning fog, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of a stray shower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. Highs will be in the 90’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with isolated showers or storms. Highs will be in the 90’s. 

Wednesday: Partly sunny with isolated showers or storms. Highs will be in the 90’s. 

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers or storms. Highs will be in the 90’s.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers or storms. Highs will be in the 90’s.

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.

