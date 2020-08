Partial Clearing Overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – WE HAVE SOME CLOUDS STICKING AROUND THIS EVENING AND AREAS OF PATCHY FOG DUE TO CALM WINDS. LOWS OVERNIGHT NEAR MID 60’S.

GRADUAL CLEARING ON MONDAY PRIOR TO A COLD FRONT PUSHING THROUGH IN THE AFTERNOON. A FEW THUNDERSTORMS MAY POP UP DUE TO LIFTING IN THE ATMOSPHERE. THE STORM PREDICTION CENTER HAS OUR REGION UNDER A MARGINAL RISK FOR AN INTENSE STORM.

PLENTY OF SUNSHINE FOR TUESDAY WITH LESS HUMIDITY. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MIDDLE 80’S. THE REST OF THE WEEK WILL BE NEAR NORMAL TEMPERATURES. MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS FROM WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY. A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR A SHOWER EACH DAY IS POSSIBLE.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR 7 DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH PARTIAL CLEARING. LOWS IN THE MID 60’S. WINDS NNE 3-5 MPH AND A CHANCE FOR PATCHY FOG.

MONDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING. SLIGHT CHANCE OF AN ISOLATED SHOWER IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID 80’S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID 80’S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY SKIES WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF A SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE NEAR MID 80’S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80’S.

FRIDAY: A MIX OF CLOUDS WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF A SHOWER LATE. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID 80’S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF A STRAY SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S.

SUNDAY: A MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS WITH A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON T-STORMS. HIGH’S IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK!

METEOROLOGIST MICHAEL DEL SONTRO