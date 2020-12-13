Partial clearing and mild overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Happy Saturday evening! We had some mild weather today which will continue into this evening. Right now, it’s mostly cloudy but we’ll get some partial clearing overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40’s tonight with a Southerly wind at 8-10 mph. We’ll end the weekend with partly sunny skies Sunday and also an end to the mild weather. Enjoy your Sunday as we’ll see highs in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

There’s colder air coming in behind the front that pushes through on Sunday. It’s setting the stage for a potential mix of rain and snow as well as accumulating snow for the mountains and valleys. Most of us will have rain showers which move in early Monday morning and will be moderate at times. The majority of the rainfall will be through the morning and trailing off by early afternoon. In fact, we could see partial clearing late in the afternoon. High temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 40’s. A high pressure moves in for Tuesday giving us some sunshine and drying out before the next system.

We are currently watching a potential winter storm system on Wednesday for the region. We’ll have cold air in place and plenty of moisture as the low pressure moves up the coast. We’re analyzing not only our surface temperatures but the atmospheric conditions for a realistic scenario. Once we get a better gauge on the rain/snow line, we’ll have a clearer picture of snowfall amounts.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: A mild evening with partly cloudy skies. We’ll have light southerly winds 8-10 mph. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies will dominate the day. We could get some wind gusts midday after the front pushes through. Any clouds we see won’t be until the late evening. Enjoy another dry and mild day. Highs will range from the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Monday: Rain showers to begin early morning. Areas north and west could mix with snow. Moderate rain through the morning and moving out by early afternoon. Some clearing by late afternoon and into the evening. Higher elevations could see some light accumulation. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, much cooler. Highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Wednesday: Wintry Mix. Potential for accumulating snow. Highs will be near 32 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro