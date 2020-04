Overnight Showers ending by morning

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – RAIN SHOWERS SHOULD BE ENDING BY MONDAY MORNING. ONCE THE LOW PRESSURE MOVES OFF THE COAST BY MORNING, WE’LL HAVE GRADUAL CLEARING THROUGHOUT THE DAY. CLOUDS WILL BEGIN TO MOVE OUT AND THE SUNSHINE RETURNS BEFORE EVENING. IN THE PROCESS, WE’LL HAVE WINDY CONDITIONS WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH ON MONDAY. A TROUGH MAKES ITS WAY INTO THE AREA ON TUESDAY WHICH COULD PRODUCE SOME LIGHT SCATTERED SHOWERS. SUNSHINE WILL BE LIMITED AND LOOKING AT A RELATIVELY CLOUDY DAY.

ANOTHER CHANCE OF RAIN RETURNS TO THE AREA FROM WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY. DAILY TEMPERATURES WILL RISE TOWARD NORMAL HIGHS. ON THE BACK EDGE OF THE SYSTEM, SLIGHTLY COOLER AIR RETURNS ON FRIDAY WITH ANOTHER CHANCE OF SHOWERS. WE COULD SEE DRY WEATHER OVER THE WEEKEND AND HIGH TEMPERATURES COULD BE ABOVE NORMAL.

TONIGHT: CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORM WITH RAIN SHOWERS ENDING OVERNIGHT. LOW NEAR 42.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS NEAR 58.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGH NEAR 60.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN. HIGHS IN THE MID 60’S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID 60’S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS. COOLER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50’S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 60’S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70’S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK!