Overcast skies today, clearing back out tonight

Monday: Fairly overcast this morning, with some clearing late this afternoon. Winds: L&V, High: 42 (39-46)

Monday night: Clouds depart, turning mostly clear. Winds: Light W, Low: 27 (22-30)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: W 5-10 mph, High: 46 (43-49), Low: 29 (25-32)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain/snow showers possible. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Saturday: Clearing skies and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Talk about a beautiful January weekend! Plenty of sunshine and fairly comfortable temperatures ruled each day, with a bit of a chill to the air at night, but that’s to be expected. Our weather pattern remains extremely quiet as the new week begins, but we will have more clouds to contend with. A weak disturbance is moving in from the west, and there’s also a storm system well to the south helping lead to the extra clouds. As drier air moves in late today, we’ll quickly see skies clear out into tonight. Highs will still manage to get into the lower 40’s for most today, before dropping back down into the 20’s with the clearing tonight.

With strong ridging continuing to influence conditions across the eastern two-thirds of the country into mid-week, sunshine and mild conditions win out. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs well into the 40’s, and it’s not out of the question for some lower 50’s to pop up to the east. We continue with a lack of any active weather Thursday, though clouds will be on the increase a bit as we try to break the trend. High pressure looks to establish itself along the West Coast near the end of the week, with a trough over the East Coast. This setup will favor a storm system ejecting from all the way near Alaska, and tracking across Canada and into the Great Lakes before reaching us likely on Friday.

That’s a long distance for a storm to travel without reaching a few snags and likely weakening, so this is certainly a developing situation and the forecast will be adjusted in the coming days. But as of right now, Friday looks like the best chance we have at any sort of precipitation, and it’s just going to be spotty rain/snow showers at best right now. Either way, colder air will arrive behind this system into the start of next weekend with breezy northwest winds kicking up. Expect clearing skies and highs mostly in the 30’s next Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson