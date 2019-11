Our week ends with a few showers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TONIGHT WE’LL LOOK TO SEE AN INCREASE IN CLOUDS AS A COLD FRONT APPROACHES THE AREA FROM THE OHIO VALLEY. THIS FRONT IS FORECAST TO CUT ACROSS OUR AREA FRIDAY BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 9 AM (WESTERN MARYLAND) AND 3 PM (MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE) BRINGING SOME LIGHT AND SCATTERED SHOWERS WITH IT. OVERALL, RAIN AMOUNTS WILL BE ON THE LIGHT SIDE, RANGING BETWEEN .25” TO POSSIBLY .50” AT HIGHER SPOTS. AS THE FRONT MAKES ITS WAY FARTHER SOUTH FRIDAY EVENING, NOTICEABLY COOLER AND DRIER AIR WILL FILTER IN AS HIGH-PRESSURE BUILDING INTO THE REGION.

HIGH PRESSURE WILL BE WITH US TO START OFF THE WEEKEND, BUT AS SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING UNFOLDS, RAIN SHOWERS WILL MAKE A RETURN TO THE REGION. THIS STORM LOOKS TO BRING US SLIGHTLY HIGHER RAIN TOTALS, SOMEWHERE BETWEEN .50” AND .75”. BY LATE SUNDAY MORNING ALL SHOWER ACTIVITY WILL COME TO AN END AND GUSTY WINDS WILL TAKE OVER, WITH GUSTS IN SOME PLACES REACHING 30-35 MPH! HIGH PRESSURE WILL GRADUALLY BUILD OVER THE AREA LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY, BRINGING US PLEASANT TEMPS AND DRY WEATHER. ON ONE OF THE BIGGEST TRAVEL DAYS OF THE YEAR (WEDNESDAY) THE FORECAST IS FOR MORE WET WEATHER TO ARRIVE, BUT THERE STILL IS SOME UNCERTAINTY IN THE STRENGTH OF THE SYSTEM. THE ONE THING THAT I AM MORE CONFIDENT ABOUT IS THAT TEMPERATURES ARE LIKELY TO TREND COOLER THAN NORMAL FOR THANKSGIVING AND INTO BLACK FRIDAY. STAY TUNED FOR MY UPDATED WDVM FORECAST!

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS: 40-45. SOUTH WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

SATURDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

SUNDAY: MORNING SHOWERS, THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, THEN INCREASING CLOUDINESS. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

WEDNESDAY: BECOMING PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR SOME RAIN. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

THANKSGIVING DAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. COLDER. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!