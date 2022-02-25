Happy Friday! Tonight, skies will begin to clear, as high-pressure gradually builds in from the west through Saturday night, returning temperatures to seasonable levels. Winds will shift to more of a southerly direction, the back half of the weekend, warming us up a little on Sunday, compared to Saturday. A cold front will pass to the south Sunday night with little to no impact to the region other than perhaps some clouds, a rain, or snow shower across central Virginia south of I-64. We start off next week on a sunny note, but a blustery one as well. Temperatures look to stay in the 30s, especially with winds gusting to 40 mph, especially in the vicinity of the Allegheny Highlands! For the rest of the week, a clipper-like system quickly follows behind on Tuesday and Tuesday night, though it looks to be fairly lacking any moisture once again. Once this system departs, we`ll see dry conditions through early Wednesday. Then, another clipper-like system passes, though it currently looks to be more impactful in Pennsylvania. Temperatures all next week will continue to moderate through this prolonged stretch of dry weather.

If you have a flight planned out of any one of the local airports, it will be a dry day to travel, but it could be a bit bumpy at higher elevations, especially if you're headed east over toward Europe.

TONIGHT: Breezy with increasing clouds. Lows range from 20-30 degrees.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and chilly. Highs range from 42-52 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly, and blustery. Highs around 39 degrees.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs in the 50s.

