Our severe storms have passed, but flooding is looking to still be an issue as we end the week

Good Wednesday! The remnants of Ida will head out of our viewing area tonight, and the weather conditions will gradually improve as Ida move offshore. It is looking like the bulk of the heaviest rain will be moving east by early to mid-evening, with the area just having a few light showers dissipate by midnight. Low temperatures look to range from the mid-50s to the upper 60s. Thursday, high pressure will begin to build in behind the remnants of Ida, bringing drier but gusty winds at times, to our region. Other than the winds, more sunshine will be seen across the area, helping to dry us out after all the heavy rain. Temperatures Thursday will be cooler and less humid than they have been which will a nice change of pace as we are now into September. Forecasted highs look to be mainly in the 70s with some areas out west only reaching the upper 60s. Friday and Saturday will feature tons of sunshine and highs in the 70s to lower 80s and lows in the 50s to lower 60s. As the high slides more out to sea Sunday, our wind will shift out of the south and west and warmer temperatures will make a return. In addition, another cold front will begin to approach the area by early Sunday bringing some showers during the afternoon and evening, but with limited instability, I do not foresee severe weather this weekend. After the front passes, expect cooler and drier weather on Labor Day.

Even though Ida has moved on, river flooding will be sticking around. Here is a look at the latest flood alerts.

Here is a look ahead to Thursday’s hr-by-hr forecast. Overall it is a 180-degree turn from the bad weather seen on Wednesday – ssumner@localdvm

Tonight: Heavy rain develops. Lows range from 63-79 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Have a great rest of the day!