Good Sunday! Clouds will begin to clear as the sun starts to set. High pressure will begin to move into our area overnight, and winds will decrease. Sunday night will be dry but chilly due to the lack of cloud cover. High mountain valleys could see freezing fog late tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s for most areas. High pressure will continue to be in control as we start our work week off. Sunny skies and drier conditions are expected for our Monday, but they will not last long. As high-pressure shifts offshore, heading into Monday afternoon, clouds will begin to move in. A weak system will start to pass through Monday afternoon, bringing some showers across Western Maryland and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Temperatures for our Monday will be in the 50s and 60s and 40s in the mountains. As we head into Monday and Tuesday, a southern disturbance will track closer to our area. The warm front attached to the disturbance some showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. We will see heavier bands of rain as this system moves through Tuesday night. Some areas could see an inch to 1.5 inches of rain. Localized flooding may cause some issues. As this distance moves out of our area Wednesday, we could see lingering showers into Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures Wednesday could reach into the 60s and low 70s. Another system that we are keeping our eye out on is Wednesday into Thursday. A cold front associated with a low-pressure system will move towards the area on Wednesday night, bringing more rain showers. The cold front could produce thunderstorms for our Thursday due to the instability in the atmosphere. Some of these thunderstorms could turn severe. However, we are still days away from that event. Heading into Friday, there is a chance for us to see some morning showers as this system moves out. It looks like we start to dry out Saturday.

Here is a look at the 7-day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy start, then becoming clear with NW winds. Lows in the lower to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Spotty showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower to mid-60s and lows in the lower to mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Spotty showers with a possibility of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: AM showers with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and lows in the mid-30s.

Have a great start to your workweek.

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward