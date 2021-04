On and off showers will be with through the weekend

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TONIGHT WILL BE A MAINLY DRY NIGHT, BUT A FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE, AS TEMPS RANGE FROM THE MID-40S TO LOWER 50S. THURSDAY, A STRONG STORM TO OUR WEST WILL MOVE VERY SLOWLY IN OUR DIRECTION, BUT WE LOOK TO BE VARIABLY CLOUDY AND DRY UNTIL THE NIGHTTIME HOURS. WITH AN EASTERLY WIND OFF THE COOLER COASTAL WATERS, TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO DROP INTO THE 60S TO LOW 70S AND NOT BE AS WARM AS WE HAVE EXPERIENCED THE LAST 24 HOURS. RAIN SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE TO SPREAD EASTWARD ON FRIDAY MORNING WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS LINGERING FOR THE FIRST PART OF THE DAY. ONCE AGAIN, WITH MORE CLOUDS THAN NOT, DAYTIME HIGHS LOOK TO HOLD IN THE 60S.

SATURDAY, THE OVERALL WEATHER PATTERN STARTS TO BREAK DOWN AND COLD FRONTS THAT HAVE BEEN STAYING OFF TO THE WEST, WILL NOW LOOK TO MOVE INTO OUR AREA BRINGING US THE BEST CHANCE FOR A STEADY, WIDESPREAD SHOWERS. THE HEAVIEST RAIN SHOULD BE ACROSS THE ALLEGANY FRONT OVERNIGHT SATURDAY AND INTO SUNDAY, BUT BY SUNDAY AFTERNOON THE FRONT IS FORECAST TO EXIT THE COAST BRING A DRYING TREND TO CONCLUDE THE WEEKEND. THE WIND; HOWEVER; WILL PICK UP BEHIND THE FRONT AND IT LOOKS TO BE QUITE BREEZY TO END THE WEEKEND AND START A NEW WEEK.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 49-59 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH NIGHTTIME SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS, HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-60S.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT RAIN. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

SUNDAY: SUNRISE SHOWERS, THEN GRADUALLY CLEARING. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!