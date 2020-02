On and off showers the next couple of days

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! A COLD FRONT SLOWLY APPROACHING FROM THE GREAT LAKES AND OHIO RIVER VALLEY IS INCREASING OUR RAIN CHANCES THROUGHOUT THE DAY AND INTO THE EVENING. RAIN AMOUNTS MAY BE TO IN EXCESS OF ONE INCH IN SOME LOCATIONS, SO MAKE SURE TO HAVE YOUR UMBRELLA HANDY. TEMPERATURES, THIS EVENING, WITH CLOUD COVER AND A SOUTHERLY WIND DIRECTION, WILL KEEP US MILD AND IN THE 40S.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY THE AFOREMENTIONED FRONT WILL SLOWLY DROP SOUTHEASTWARD, AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS IN BRIEFLY FROM THE WEST. AS A RESULT, OUR WEATHER WILL DRY OUT BEFORE RAIN CHANCES INCREASE AGAIN LATE WEDNESDAY AHEAD OF OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER. UNLIKE LAST THURSDAY’S STORM, MODEL GUIDANCE AND THE CURRENT THINKING WITH THIS WEEK’S STORM HAS BEEN TRENDING TO BE NOT SO SEVERE WITH THE WEATHER THAT IT BRINGS. STILL, SOME GUSTY WINDS AND PLENTIFUL AMOUNTS OF MOISTURE BEAR WATCHING FOR POTENTIAL HEAVY RAINS TO THE REGION. AFTER THE FRONT PASSES, TEMPERATURES WILL LIKELY FALL THURSDAY NIGHT AND INTO FRIDAY. VALENTINE’S DAY LOOKS TO BE CHILLY. THIS COLD SNAP WILL BE VERY QUICK AND MOST AREAS WILL ALREADY BE SEEING SOME MILDER AIR MOVE IN BY THE WEEKEND.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: RAIN LIKELY. LOWS: 42-47. LIGHT SOUTH WINDS.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY WITH MORNING SHOWERS, WITH LATE CLEARING. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY EARLY WITH LATE AFTERNOON CLOUDS AND SHOWERS ARRIVING. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

THURSDAY: MORNING RAIN WITH BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LATE DAY CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 50S BEFORE DRASTICALLY DROPPING OVERNIGHT.

FRIDAY: SUNNY AND VERY COLD. HIGHS AROUND 30 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND STILL COLD. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 30S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND SLIGHTLY MILDER. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS RETURNING. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!