Not the best weekend ahead, but there may be a few rays of sunshine in between the raindrops

Happy Friday! After a decent afternoon and some sporadic sunshine, we’ll go into tonight with plenty of clouds around and temperatures mainly in the 60s. This weekend a tug of weather war between high pressure over New England and a storm system developing off of the North Carolina coast will help to keep our area feeling cool and showery at times. Saturday, high pressure in southern New England should hold firm enough to keep heavier rains off to the west, but there may be a few isolated moderate rain showers seen at times in central and northern Virginia. As a storm continues to develop and meander off the Carolina coast, showers look to increase as we head into Sunday. The most likely focus for rain associated with this low is across central and southeastern Virginia, southern Maryland, and the eastern shore, though any deviations in the storm’s track may bring steadier rain further north and west. Regardless of the exact track, the storm should pull away from the region by Sunday night bringing an end to rain chances from west to east. As we start a new work week, drier weather and above normal temperatures are the new weather themes. Another round of high pressure will move out of Canada and stay east of our area. With an east-southeast wind direction coming up next week, there will be an increase in humidity leading to the potential fog almost every morning and warmer afternoon high temperatures.

Mainly cloudy skies will be seen tonight as we're in between high pressure to the northeast and rain to the southwest. Patchy fog will also be possible overnight.

I'm watching a coastal low develop off the North Carolina coast, as some of its moisture looks to move up into our backyard Sunday. This weekend as a whole does not look great weatherwise, but Sunday, I feel, will be the worst of the two days.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows look to range between 59-66 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers, then gradual late day clearing. Highs in the 70s.

Columbus Day: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

