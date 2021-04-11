Not as warm; but still mild

Unsettled week will bring us some clouds and light showers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – A cold front is passing through our region this evening; which will bring some cooler and drier air behind it. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s which is near 10 degrees cooler than last night. We’re looking to stay dry on Monday with partly sunny skies until the evening. Clouds increase late as a weak trough moves in towards evening which could produce some light showers or drizzle.

We will continue to have an unsettled pattern, cloudiness, and cooler air throughout the week. High pressure moves in to keep us dry at least until Wednesday. A low pressure system will bring us some isolated showers Wednesday into early Thursday morning. We start to see a gradual warm-up towards the end of the week with a mix of clouds and sun.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. NW winds 5-7 mph. Lows will be in the low 50’s.

Monday: Partly sunny with clouds building by afternoon. Chance of drizzle in the late evening. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Possible early morning drizzle. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 60’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro