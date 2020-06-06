Not as hot with plenty of sunshine Sunday

Sunny skies are in store over the next few days. Sunday and Monday will be rather lovely, and temperatures will be in the low to mid 80’s. A passing cloud is possible overnight, bringing in slightly cooler air. A few this evening and overnight may see a sprinkle of rain.

Monday and Tuesday will be mainly dry. Highs will go from the low to mid 80’s Monday into upper 80’s and lower 90’s Tuesday. Warm and humid conditions will come before the remnants of Cristobal arrive in our region.

Cristobal will combine with a low-pressure system coming out of the Great Plains. The system will then begin to head in our direction. As of right now, we are looking to see around a half to one inch of rain total Wednesday through Saturday. It will come as a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms with a slight chance of rain Thursday morning.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: A possible sprinkle of rain with mostly clear skies with a passing cloud. Lows will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Tuesday: Warming up and mostly sunny. Highs will jump up into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Wednesday: Prepare for an afternoon shower or rumble of thunder. Otherwise partly sunny with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with a possible shower. A sprinkle of rain in the morning, but a possible pop-up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a pop-up shower or storm. Highs will lower down into the low to mid 80’s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a shower. Highs will in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen