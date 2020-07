Not as hot, but still humid on Independence Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! IT WARMED UP AND STAYED DRY THIS AFTERNOON AND WILL CONTINUE TO DO SO AFTER SUNSET. UNDER CLEAR TO MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES THIS EVENING, OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO HOLD IN THE 60S AND 70S. TOMORROW, UNDER A WEST WIND, WE’LL FEEL THE HEAT BUILD THROUGHOUT THE MORNING AND INTO THE AFTERNOON. IT IS LOOKING TO BE THE WARMEST DAY OVER THE NEXT WEEK, AS HIGHS, ARE EXPECTED TO REACH THE MID-90S ACROSS MOST OF OUR REGION, WITH SOME AREAS REACHING THE UPPER 90S IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA! DRY CONDITIONS EXPECTED INTO FRIDAY NIGHT WITH LOWS IN THE 60S AND 70S.

LOOKING AHEAD TO TOMORROW AND THE FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY WEEKEND, FORECAST MODELS INDICATE ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS TO DEVELOP IN THE LATE DAY AND EARLY EVENING PERIOD. OVERALL; IF YOU PLAN TO BARBEQUE AND BE OUTDOORS FOR ANY LENGTH OF TIME, JUST KEEP YOUR EYE TO SKY, BUT HAVE A SAFE AND FUN TIME, AS THERE IS A BETTER CHANCE OF AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS ON SUNDAY, TO HALT OUTDOOR PLANS. AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES THIS WEEKEND AND BEYOND, SHOULD REACH INTO THE 90S AND WITH HIGH HUMIDITY VALUES, THE “FEELS-LIKE” TEMPS ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE MID-90S TO NEAR 100 EACH AFTERNOON. WITHIN THE HOT AND HUMID AIR MASS, A STRAY AFTERNOON OR EVENING THUNDERSTORM CAN`T BE RULED OUT EACH DAY, BUT OVERALL COVERAGE OF THESE STORMS IS EXPECTED TO STAY LOW.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND STAYING MILD. LOWS FROM 65-77 DEGREES.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWER. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM, HUMID AND SOME SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

MONDAY-THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-90S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, HOT AND HUMID. HIGHS IN THE 90S.

HAVE A GREAT HOLIDAY WEEKEND!