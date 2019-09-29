Not as hot across the region on Sunday

Highs will only be in the low to mid 80's.

Partly sunny and dry on this Sunday here in the region. Highs will not be as warm as they were on Saturday! Temperatures will cool as we head into Monday with forecast highs to be into the 70’s.

Temperatures will warm as we head into the week as warm air down south comes up north to warm us into the 80’s Tuesday with highs back into the 90’s Wednesday! We may see record-breaking temperatures once again.

A cold front will come in on Thursday giving us rain for Thursday and Friday. Additionally, temperatures will drop back to the average as we head into the weekend. Highs will be in the 60’s and low 70’s over the weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Clouds may increase overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Tuesday: Expect partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Wednesday: There will be fair conditions with partly cloudy skies. Highs ill be in the low to mid 90’s.

Thursday: Watching from partly sunny skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Saturday: Waiting on mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen