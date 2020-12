Not a mega-storm, but certainly a nice snowfall across the region

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! A WEAK DISTURBANCE WILL TRACK ACROSS THE AREA TONIGHT. THIS MAY LEAD TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF A FEW SNOW SHOWERS, PRIMARILY ALONG THE ALLEGHENY FRONT WITH SOME VERY MINOR ACCUMULATIONS. OTHERWISE, IT WILL BE A COLD NIGHT, WITH FORECASTED LOWS IN THE 20S FOR MOST. TOMORROW HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD ACROSS THE AREA, BRINGING MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AFTER MORNING CLOUDS. CHILLY AIR WILL CONTINUE TO BE WITH US, WITH HIGHS RANGING FROM THE UPPER 20S IN THE MOUNTAINS, TO THE LOWER 40S TO THE SOUTH AND EAST OF DC, BUT MOST LOCATIONS WILL SEE HIGHS IN THE 30S. FRIDAY EVENING IS FORECASTED TO BE COLDER THAN TONIGHT, UNDER CLEAR SKIES, WITH MANY SPOTS DROPPING INTO THE TEENS. THE DRY WEATHER WILL CONTINUE INTO THE START OF THE WEEKEND AS HIGH PRESSURE IS NEAR, BUT CLOUDS MAY BEGIN TO STREAM IN ALOFT IN ADVANCE OF A SYSTEM APPROACHING FROM THE WEST. A WEAK SYSTEM WILL APPROACH FROM THE WEST ON SUNDAY, WHICH IN TURN COULD BRING A FEW SHOWERS TO THE REGION, BUT ODDS OF SHOWERS REMAIN FAIRLY LOW. THE MAINLY DRY WEATHER LOOKS TO CONTINUE INTO CHRISTMAS WEEK, WITH TEMPERATURES LIKELY STAYING ABOVE NORMAL FOR LATE DECEMBER.

TONIGHT: BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY AND STAYING COLD. LOWS RANGE FROM 25-31DEGREES.

FRIDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED EARLY MORNING SHOWERS, BOTH RAIN AND SNOW. HIGHS IN THE 40S

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH CLOUDS BUILDING AND OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!