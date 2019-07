Thunderstorms likely Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) –OUR WEATHER WILL REMAIN QUIET AS OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE 60S, YET THE HUMIDITY WILL NOT BE SO HIGH AS TO FEEL UNCOMFORTABLE. TUESDAY, A FRONT OUT TO OUR WEST, ALONG WITH THE REMNANT MOISTURE FROM BARRY, WILL START THE PROCESS OF MAKING IT FEEL LIKE JULY AND HELP TO BRING BACK THE THUNDERSTORMS, HIGH HUMIDITY AND THE WARMEST TEMPERATURES SINCE LAST SUMMER. THE END RESULT WILL BE A RATHER HOT AND HUMID DAY ON TUESDAY WITH POP-UP THUNDERSTORMS NOT OUT OF THE QUESTION.

THIS TROPICAL FEELING IN THE AIR WILL LINGER THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK WITH BARRY’S REMAINS CONTINUING TO MAKE THEIR MOVE EASTWARD, SO WE’LL ALSO HAVE TO CONTEND WITH THUNDERSTORM CHANCES THROUGH AT LEAST THURSDAY. WE MAY GET A BREAK ON FRIDAY AS BARRY’S REMNANTS FINALLY MOVE OUT TO SEA AND THEN THE BIG STORY BECOMES BLISTERING HEAT. HIGHS ARE FORECAST TO REACH THE MID-90S AND WITH THE DEW POINT TEMPERATURES NEAR 70 DEGREES, THE HEAT INDEX WILL TOP 100 DEGREES AND MAY PEAK AT 110 DEGREES ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON. LITTLE IS EXPECTED BEYOND A FEW STRAY SHOWERS AND STORMS TO COOL YOU OFF, SO ENJOY THE BEACH AND OR POOL, BUT HAVE THAT HIGH SUNSCREEN READY TO APPLY!

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS: 62-67. WEST WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SPOT SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90.

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED AFTERNOON AND EVENING THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND HOT. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 90S.

SATURDAY: BLISTERING HEAT. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 90S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR A SPOT THUNDERSTORM. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 90S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 90S.