No weather worries as we come to the end of another work week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM ) — GOOD THURSDAY! IT HAS BEEN A DRIER DAY, CONSIDERING PRIOR AFTERNOONS, BUT THERE IS STILL THE CHANCE FOR A FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS TO DEVELOP, DUE TO TOPOGRAPHIC LIFTING AND OR A SEA-BREEZE FRONT COMING OFF THE CHESAPEAKE. OUTSIDE OF THOSE TWO POSSIBLE WAYS TO CREATE A SHOWER, MOST AREAS REMAIN DRY. IF ANY SHOWER DEVELOPS, IT WILL DISSIPATE OVERNIGHT AND LOW TEMPS WILL RANGE FROM THE UPPER 50S IN THE MOUNTAINS OF WEST VIRGINIA TO THE MIDDLE 60S AROUND THE BELTWAY. WHERE THERE WAS SOME SHOWER ACTIVITY SOME PATCHY FOG MAY DEVELOP OVERNIGHT.

HIGH-PRESSURE WILL BE WITH US TO END THE WEEK, KEEPING US SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WITH REASONABLE HUMIDITY. HIGH-PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE WEEKEND, BUT OUR WIND DIRECTION WILL SHIFT FROM NORTH TO SOUTH, THEREBY OUR TEMPERATURES TO CLIMB TO ABOVE NORMAL READINGS AND OUR HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL START TO CREEP BACK UP. BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK, ANOTHER FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH THE REGION, BRINGING RAIN AND SOME STORMS BACK TO THE AREA.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: ISOLATED SHOWER, THEN BECOMING MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS: 58-67. WINDS LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND MORE HUMID. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO NEAR 90.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH AFTERNOON SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO AROUND 90.

THURSDAY: SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

HAVE A WONDERFUL EVENING!