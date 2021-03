No storms expected over the next seven days

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) -- THE HEAVIEST OF THE RAIN IS OVER WITH, BUT A GOOD SOAKING WAS SEEN ACROSS THE ENTIRE AREA! MANY PLACES PICKED UP AN INCH OF RAINFALL, ON AVERAGE, SINCE SUNDAY MORNING. COUPLED WITH SNOWMELT, THE ADDITIONAL MOISTURE IS CURRENTLY CAUSING NUMEROUS RIVER FLOOD WATCHES AND WARNINGS TO BE PUT IN PLACE. SOME SMALLER STREAMS AND CREEKS ACROSS THE EASTERN WV PANHANDLE AND WESTERN MD ARE ALREADY EXPERIENCING MINOR FLOODING, WITH WATER LEVEL RISES EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH TOMORROW ALONG MAJOR RIVERS LIKE THE POTOMAC RIVER. CONTINUE TO STAY WEATHER ALERT IF YOU ENCOUNTER FLOODED ROADS, CERTAINLY TURN AROUND AND FIND A DIFFERENT ROUTE. THE GOOD NEWS IS THAT WITH THE RAIN LONG GONE, THE FLOODING ISSUES ALONG THE STREAM AND CREEKS WITH START TO RECEDE OVER THE NEXT 24 HOURS. A SECONDARY COLD FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH THE AREA OVERNIGHT, SO WINDY CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TONIGHT, WITH STEADY WINDS OF 20-30 MPH AND GUSTS OF 35-45 MPH. IT WILL BE GETTING COLDER PRETTY QUICKLY TONIGHT AS A REINFORCING COLD FRONT REALLY THROWS TEMPERATURES BACK DOWN. ANY LEFTOVER STANDING WATER COULD RE-FREEZE INTO TUESDAY MORNING, SO BLACK ICE IS SOMETHING TO WATCH FOR TOMORROW.

THE REST OF THE WEEK AND UPCOMING WEEKEND, HIGH PRESSURE IS GOING TO GIVE US SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES SO THAT WILL HELP THE CURRENT FLOODING SITUATION. TEMPERATURES TUESDAY WILL BE CHILLY, BUT THEN GRADUALLY RISE SOME TO BE NEAR NORMAL TEMPERATURES.