No need for the umbrella…yet, but showers are coming back to the area

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD SUNDAY! HIGH PRESSURE WILL REMAIN CENTERED NEAR OUR AREA TONIGHT, BUT HIGH, THIN CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE. THEREFORE, TEMPERATURES WILL DROP TO THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S IN THE COLDER VALLEYS AND UPPER 30S AND LOWER 40S IN DOWNTOWN WASHINGTON AND BALTIMORE AND CLOSE TO THE WATER.

MONDAY WILL START OUT DRY; HOWEVER, BY MIDDAY INTO THE AFTERNOON, CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE BRINGING A CHANCE FOR A FEW SHOWERS/SPRINKLES TO THE AREA. THE STORM WILL TRACK THROUGH THE APPALACHIANS MONDAY NIGHT AND A WEAK SECONDARY STORM WILL DEVELOP OVER OUR AREA TUESDAY. ANY PRECIPITATION THAT FALLS WILL BE IN THE FORM OF RAIN; RANGING BETWEEN A QUARTER TO HALF AN INCH. BOTH MONDAY AND TUESDAY, DAYTIME TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE ABOVE NORMAL AND IN THE 50S ON MONDAY, TO THE LOW 60S TUESDAY! A STRONGER STORM WILL DEVELOP NEAR THE APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS WEDNESDAY AND TRACK THROUGH OUR AREA WEDNESDAY NIGHT, BUT IT DOES NOT APPEAR TO BE A WASHOUT AT THIS TIME. AS A MATTER OF FACT, WEDNESDAY MORNING APPEARS TO BE DRIER THAN THE AFTERNOON, WHEN THE PASSAGE OF A COLD FRONT IS EXPECTED TO MOVE THROUGH. WHILE SEVERE WEATHER IS NOT ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME, THE POSSIBILITY OF STRONG WINDS EXISTS AS THE COLD FRONT PASSES THROUGH THE AREA, BRINGING ABOUT SOME LOCALLY DAMAGING WINDS. AS THE WEDNESDAY LOW MOVES OFF TO THE NORTHEAST LATE IN THE DAY AND INTO THE EVENING, UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS ARE LIKELY ALONG/WEST OF THE ALLEGHENY FRONT AND ACCUMULATING SNOW IS POSSIBLE. SURFACE HIGH PRESSURE WILL THEN SETTLE OVERHEAD LATE IN THE WEEK, BRINGING LIGHTER WINDS BUT COLD, DRY CONDITIONS.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS AROUND FREEZING.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH PERIODS OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

TUESDAY: ON AND OFF SHOWERS. MILD. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S TO MID-60S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. WINDY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND MUCH COLDER. SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S AND LOW 40S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, STILL CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

WEEKEND: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK AHEAD!