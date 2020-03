No arctic air insight this week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! IT HAS BEEN A VERY WARM DAY, BUT NOT QUITE RECORD-BREAKING. THE DRY WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING AND WITH THE CLOUDS ROLLING IN, DUE TO OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER, TEMPERATURES WILL HOLD IN THE 40S AND 50S. TOMORROW AFTERNOON/EVENING, THE STORM SYSTEM AND IT’S ATTACHED COLD FRONT WILL REACH OUR AREA, BUT IT WILL BE WEAKENING, SO ANY RAIN THAT REACHES THE GROUND WILL BE ON THE LIGHT SIDE. TUESDAY’S TEMPERATURES WILL NOT BE AS WARM AS TODAY, DUE TO THE CLOUDS AND WHATEVER SHOWERS WE DO GET, BUT THE DAY WILL STILL BE SOME 10-15 DEGREES ABOVE NORMAL! IN ADDITION TO ANY SHOWERS THAT WE GET, THE DAY WILL BE BREEZY; WITH WINDS LIKELY SUSTAINED AT 15-20 MPH AND GUSTS PERHAPS APPROACHING 30 MPH. AS FAR AS TEMPERATURES, TUESDAY’S HIGHS WILL MOST LIKELY REACH THE MID TO UPPER 60 AND WITH A BIT OF COOLER AIR BEHIND THE FRONT, THE EVENING’S LOWS SHOULD BE IN THE 40S.

HIGH PRESSURE BRIEFLY BUILDS IN BEHIND THE FRONT ON WEDNESDAY, NUDGING TEMPS DOWN TO AROUND 60 DEGREES DURING THE AFTERNOON, WHICH IS STILL ON THE MILD SIDE FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR. WEDNESDAY NIGHT; HOWEVER, THE AFOREMENTIONED STALLED FRONT TO OUR SOUTH RETREATS NORTH AS A WARM FRONT, BRINGING BACK A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS LATE IN THE DAY. HIGH PRESSURE RETURNS ON THURSDAY HOWEVER, THE DRY WEATHER WILL BE SHORT-LIVED AS THE NEXT STORM SYSTEM DEVELOPS AND MOVES OUR WAY. THE STORM WILL DRAG ANOTHER COLD FRONT THROUGH THE AREA, DEVELOPING SHOWERS BY FRIDAY EVENING AS THE MOVES EAST. ONCE AGAIN, MODEL GUIDANCE IS SUGGESTING THAT THIS FRONT STALLS OF THE AREA, BRINGING ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERS TO THE AREA LATE SATURDAY NIGHT. FINALLY, ON SUNDAY MORNING, A STRONG CANADIAN HIGH PRESSURE DIPS SOUTHWARD, BRINGING DRIER AND SLIGHTLY COOLER WEATHER BACK TO THE REGION. OVERALL, TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN WELL ABOVE NORMAL THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK, UNTIL LATER IN THE WEEKEND.

TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASING. LOWS IN THE MID-40S TO LOW 50S.

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S TO LOWER 70S.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY DRY WITH ISOLATED OVERNIGHT SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S AND LOWER 60S

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY EARLY WITH LATE DAY CLOUDS AND SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS AND ISOLATED T-SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS. SLIGHTLY COOLER. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

MONDAY: VARIABLY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!