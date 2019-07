No accumulating rain until the weekend

No need for the umbrella, but try to stay cool as the heat and humidity increases late week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! A WEAK FRONT PUSHES ACROSS THE AREA TODAY. BUT WHILE THERE WILL BE A FRONTAL PASSAGE, THERE WILL BE LITTLE CHANGE IN THE AIR MASS THAT WE HAVE IN PLACE. BOTTOM LINE…NO EXPECTED COOL DOWN IS ANTICIPATED THIS AFTERNOON. INSTEAD, TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE EVEN HOTTER THAN MONDAY, GIVEN LESS CLOUD COVER AND A WEST WIND.

ANOTHER WEAK FRONTAL BOUNDARY WILL MAKE ITSELF KNOWN ON WEDNESDAY, GIVING US A CHANCE FOR A FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. ONCE AGAIN THOUGH, TEMPERATURES AND THE HUMIDITY WILL BE THE WEATHER STORY. THE FORECAST IS FOR THE THERMOMETER TO CLIMB A BIT HIGHER INTO THE UPPER 80S WITH “FEELS-LIKE” TEMPERATURES RANGING BETWEEN 95-100 DEGREES DURING THE PEAK HEATING HOURS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON! ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, A LARGE RIDGE OF HIGH PRESSURE TO OUR SOUTH, WILL KEEP RAIN AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCES SUPPRESSED, BUT MAXING OUT OUR TEMPERATURES. DAYTIME HIGHS ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE LOW TO MID 90S, WITH HEAT INDICES APPROACHING THE UPPER 90S TO NEAR 100 DEGREE RANGE. SUMMER HAS ARRIVED! OVER THE WEEKEND A COLD FRONT IS FORECAST TO APPROACH AND THEN CROSS THE REGION SUNDAY, BRINGING A SLIGHT REPRIEVE FROM THE HOT TEMPS, WHILE BRINGING BACK SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO THE REGION.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY. HIGHS: 73-91. WEST WINDS AT 10 TO 15 MPH. GUSTS MAY REACH 20 TO 25 MPH.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND PLEASANT. LOWS: 58-68. WEST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND HOT WITH LATE DAY T-SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

HAVE A GREAT DAY AND STAY COOL!

METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER