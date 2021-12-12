Nice dry start for the start of the workweek

Good Sunday! Clear and dry conditions are expected for our Sunday night and even heading into the rest of the workweek. High pressure will continue to be in control, which is why we are seeing dry conditions. Cooler lows are expected tonight because of the lack of cloud cover and a very dry air mass. High pressure will begin to shift towards the south of the area, bringing us a warming trend. High temperatures will be in the mid 50’s with light winds coming out of the south. As the high pressure continues to move Wednesday, we could see areas of patchy fog develop in the evening due to an increase in temperatures. A large storm system centered off the Great Lakes will move through late Wednesday night into Thursday, which could bring us some breezy conditions. A cold front associated with this storm system will move in late Thursday into early Friday. Some drizzles are possible with this front. However, another front will begin to follow behind it, which will bring a better chance of rain. This is still a few days away, so we will keep you posted throughout the week.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid 50’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50’s and lows in the lower to mid 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, skies with highs in the lower to upper 50’s and lows in the lower 40’s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s and lows in the mid 40’s to lower 50’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of PM showers, highs in the mid to 50’s to lower 60’s and lows in the lower 40’s to upper 40’s.

SATURDAY: Rain showers with cloudy skies, highs in the mid 50’s to lower 60’s and lows in the lower 40’s.

SUNDAY: Drying out with cloudy skies with highs in the lower to upper 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.



Have a great start to your work week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward