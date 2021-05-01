Much warmer early in the week

by: (WDVM Meteorologist)

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Southwest winds 3-5 mph. Lows near 50 degrees. 

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Southwest winds increase 7-10 mph with 20 mph gusts in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Wednesday: Mix of clouds with showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Saturday: Chance of morning showers, then partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

