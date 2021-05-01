Much warmer early in the week

Here’s your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Southwest winds 3-5 mph. Lows near 50 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Southwest winds increase 7-10 mph with 20 mph gusts in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80’s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 70’s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.
Wednesday: Mix of clouds with showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 60’s.
Saturday: Chance of morning showers, then partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 60’s.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro