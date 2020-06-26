Much quieter and getting warmer Friday

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer, with more sunshine likely in the morning and clouds increasing later in the day. Winds: W 10-15 mph, High: 87 (82-90)

Friday night: Mostly cloudy and more humid with a stray shower possible into southern PA. Winds: SW 4-8 mph, Low: 68 (64-71)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms, mainly in the PM. It will also become hot, humid, and breezy. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph, High: 92 (87-95), Low: 70 (66-73)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Storms got going quite a bit in a primed atmosphere yesterday afternoon and evening, with small hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain reported in across the viewing area. We’ll have time to clean up from those storms today, as we thankfully will be quieter. High pressure briefly is building in today, keeping more active weather to our north and west. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the morning hours, though some clouds will be mixed in. Later today, a warm front from the above mentioned storm system creating active weather nearby will be moving in. We’ll see a quick increase in clouds into the overnight. Temperatures will be warming up and humidity will be on the rise, with highs into the upper 80’s and lows into Saturday in the upper 60’s.

A low pressure center will be over the Great Lakes this weekend, and it will slowly drag fronts through both Saturday and Sunday. Most of the more active weather stays just to our north in PA on Saturday, but isolated storms could easily drop south. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side with how hot and humid it is going to be, so we’ll be keeping an eye on all of that. Into Sunday, there will be more clouds around as the cold front approaches, and the chance for showers and storms will be higher. Still could also see a couple of storms on the stronger side through Sunday.

Heading into next week, this cold front passes by but then stalls just to the south and west, with high pressure stuck in Canada and a cutoff low over the Northeast. All of these factors combined will lead into a very familiar forecast for us. Each and every day, with the exception of Monday thanks to the front just recently clearing to the south, we’ll see warm and humid conditions with dry mornings but stormy afternoons. Rainfall and storm coverage looks isolated at best right now; we’ll be able to work out the finer details once we get through the weekend.

Have yourselves a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson