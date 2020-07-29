Much more comfortable conditions, but still warm

Wednesday: Some fog early, then mostly sunny skies the rest of the day. Winds: WSW 4-8 mph, High: 93 (86-95)

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies, some patchy fog possible. Winds: Light S, Low: 68 (64-71)

Thursday: Increasing clouds through the day, a few spotty storms can’t be ruled out before sunset, but otherwise dry. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, High: 91 (84-93), Low: 70 (67-74)

Friday: Clearing skies with isolated showers and storms, mainly early. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

All we really needed was a cold front of some kind to give us a change, and we finally got it. The front was certainly weakening as it arrived, with the majority of the viewing area only seeing some clouds and no rain as it passed by yesterday. But this morning, we can feel its true effects, as temperatures have cooled some but more importantly humidity is down. As this Wednesday continues, we’ll see temperatures jump back up into the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine around, but despite the warmth it will still stay comfortable. Fairly clear skies and comfortable conditions will continue overnight into Thursday.

The forecast for the end of the week remains a bit muddled. This is caused by the front that just passed through, which is now stalled to our south, and another disturbance/front to our north. We’ll be wedged right in the middle of both, and as Thursday and Friday roll along, these two features will try to converge overhead, not to mention pieces of energy will also be passing along these features. So, what looks likely at this point is that Thursday will overall be dry, but clouds increase and spotty storms could develop before day’s end. Rainfall looks most likely overnight into Friday, with gradually clearing conditions to end the week. Temperatures remain manageable, but humidity will be back on the rise.

We’ll really notice the humidity over the weekend into next week as we tap into some tropical moisture to the south. Saturday still looks dry, but on Sunday a low tracks through the area, eventually creating a stalled front along the East Coast into early next week. Showers and storms will be possible Sunday through next Tuesday, with the highest chances Sunday and then gradually drying conditions from there. Again, temperatures don’t get too hot but humidity will stay high.

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson