Mountain snow and valley rain

Rain showers will be likely overnight. We look to see a good quarter of an inch of rain. People out in the highest elevations out west may see a little bit of snowfall. If it sticks, look for around 2 inches of the white stuff on the ground, but it will be short-lived as temperatures return above freezing Sunday.

For us here in the valley and metro, we will mainly see rain, but the valley may see a few flurries mixing in with the rain after midnight. Expect little to no accumulation due to the warm temperatures over the last several days. Moisture already on the surface will help melt any so-called snowflakes anyway.

Areas in the highlands before the high mountains may see the slightest dusting of snow, but it will be gone as quickly as it came. Just be careful if you have to get out. Otherwise, stay in place and practice social isolation like the rest of us.

Monday’s temperatures will be nothing to write home about. They will be in the 50’s both Sunday and Monday. Another chance of rain comes Tuesday. A few more showers will occur Thursday and Friday before temperatures are sent back to 50 degrees next Saturday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain likely. A few flurries may mix in after midnight as temperatures fall into the 30’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy skies will gradually clear throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will be out of the northeast 5-10 mph.

Monday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Watching for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Saturday: Prepare to see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen