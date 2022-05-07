Good Saturday! Even though the heaviest of the rain has moved out of the area, a continuation of showers, mist, and drizzle will continue overnight. In addition, parts of the area are still under Flood Watches to Flood Warnings, as rivers, streams, and creeks continue to rise and flood regions of Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and D.C. Rain amounts over the last 24 hours have ranged between 1-3″ which has enhanced the ongoing flooding. Overnight, temperatures will stay chilly and below normal, ranging from the upper 30s to the mid-40s. Heading into Mother’s Day, both storm systems that impacted the Mid-Atlantic states yesterday and today will be off our coast; however, will continue to feel chilly as it is breezy with winds coming out of the Northeast. The thermometer will not rise much over the next three days, mainly holding in the 50s, keeping the area some 15-20 degrees cooler than normal for early May! Next week looks to be sunnier, drier, and gradually warmer. Our next opportunity for seeing showers will be Friday and heading into next weekend.

Here is a look at some rain totals over the last 24 hours. As expected, most areas ranged from 1-3″. Slowly improving weather will occur on Mother’s Day and beyond into next week.

Tonight: Showers, chilly and breezy night ahead. Lows range between 37-46 degrees.

Sunday: A few early coastal showers, then gradual clearing. Highs in the 50s.

Monday-Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with late isolated showers. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 70s.

Have a great night and wonderful Mother’s Day!

Scott Sumner