Mother Nature showing its full force with today’s gusty winds

Here is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday. Sunshine early, replaced by late-day clouds and overnight showers. It will also still be breezy! – ssumner@localdvm.com

Good Friday! Tonight, winds relax a little, as gusts shouldn`t be much more than 25 to 30 mph. Temperatures, even with the winds still blowing, will drop into the middle to upper 20s in most places tonight, while near the freezing mark along the Chesapeake Bay. The wind chill values are forecast to be in the teens for many and single digits in the mountains. The weekend starts off with breezy conditions, sunshine, and high pressure, but clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon as a quick clipper system moves in overnight Saturday. Some light snow Saturday night will be mainly along the Alleghenies and the northern quarter of the forecast area. Low-level dry air will be present, so accumulation should remain low. Daytime highs look to remain below normal and mostly in the 40s. Sunday looks to be variably cloudy and with our winds changing and coming out of the south, that should help to push temperatures into the 50s for most of the region. Overnight Sunday a cold front will pass through, and temperatures will fall back below

freezing. Upslope snow showers west of the Allegheny Front will once again be seen.

Next week a few disturbances will pass near our area, with the first of those passing off to the north of our region Monday into early Tuesday afternoon. Once again, snow showers along the Allegheny Front seem to be the main precipitation threat for Monday. A second disturbance on Tuesday may bring a chance for precipitation along the Mason-Dixon line and may fall as a wintry mix of rain and snow. Wednesday a slight warming trend begins and continues into Friday, out ahead of our next cold front from the west. When the precipitation does arrive (mainly to start the following weekend), it will be in the form of rain this time. Forecasted high temperatures could reach up into the mid-50s by Thursday and Friday.

Cold air is settling in this holiday weekend, and there could even be a few snow showers to boot! Stay warm and enjoy the weekend! – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Becoming clear. Still breezy. Lows to range between 22-30 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, breezy, and cold. Highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Highs around 50 degrees.

Monday-Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs around 50 degrees.

Thursday: Variably cloudy and mild. Highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: becoming mostly cloudy, with showers developing. Highs in the mid-50s

Have a great rest of your day!