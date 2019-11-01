Mostly sunny skies with less wind

Saturday looks like a good day for a parade!

Winds will calm after a breezy day. Calm winds and freezing temperatures could lead to frost Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 50’s with a mere 5-10 mph wind. It will be perfect for a parade!

A dry front will pass through Saturday into Sunday, cooling us off slightly on Sunday and Sunday night. Temperatures will rebound on Monday and will approach 60 degrees Tuesday.

Clouds may begin to build as we head into the middle part of the workweek, where we could see a light shower.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday night: Clearing skies. Lows will be in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Winds will calm down after a windy day.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies as a cold front pass Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Monday: Plan for mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Tuesday: Watch for partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate broken clouds with slight chance sprinkles. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Broken clouds with an isolated chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Friday: A few clouds will try to move out. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen